TAOISEACH BACKS KEHOE IN NAVAL ROW

The Taoiseach says he has full and total confidence in Minister Paul Kehoe after calls for him to resign.

Two former senior Naval Service officers have called on the Minister to step aside after his comments about staffing issues.

The Minister of State claims two naval vessels are being tied up for routine maintenance – contradicting the navy’s most senior officer who says it’s because they don’t have the staff to man them.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has rejected calls for Minister Kehoe’s resignation saying that no one knows more about the military than the Wexford TD

