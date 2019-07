Reseeding for Profit is the subject of an Open Day on a County Kilkenny farm this Friday

Organised by Teagasc on the farm of Eddie Gavin in Goresbridge the day will focus on the benefit of reseeding pasture at this time

Regional Manager with Teagasc Ger Shortle says the benefits cannot be over emphasised and that reseeding is a “very important part” of any grassland management plan.

