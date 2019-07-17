THREE ARRESTED AFTER CAR STOLEN FROM DRIN

Keith Byrne, the Cork man who’s been detained by immigration officials in the US has been handed an ultimatum, his family say.

He was arrested this day last week by agents of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and is being held at a county jail in Pennysylvania.

He’s married to an American woman and has three children.

Jim Byrne, Keith’s father, says he has two options — one of which could mean up to five years in federal prison.

The other option would see him return home and not allowed to return to America for 5 years.

