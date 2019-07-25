TUSLA ARE TAKING ROBUST ACTION TO ADDRESS PROBLEMS IN CRECHES – MINISTER

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone says she’s shocked and angry about the creches featured in last night’s documentary.

RTÉ Investigates reported on repeated breaches of regulations in Hyde and Seek Childcare’s chain of creches in Dublin.

Minister Zappone says she was given assurances that Tusla has been taking robust action to address the poor standards and management failings in the crèches that were focus of the programme.

However, the evidence presented last night was new and not available to the inspectors up to now.

Local creche owner Emma Cummins of Little Munchkins in New Ross says most workers in the industry really care about the kids but there is good and bad everywhere.

