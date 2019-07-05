WEXFORD CAMOGIE GAME CALLED OFF DUE TO GASTROENTERITIS OUTBREAK

The HSE is investigating an outbreak of gastroenteritis which occurred following a camogie match in Limerick last weekend.

The game involved teams from Wexford Limerick and Kerry all of whom have fallen ill after the game.

Limerick County Council said they were investigating reports of possible issues with the private water supply at Croagh/Kilfinny GAA Club.

The severity of the outbreak has led to the postponement of tomorrows Wexford camogie match with Offaly due to illness in the Wexford panel.

