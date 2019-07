A Wexford student who had to sit one of her Leaving Cert exams in hospital has described the situation as “inhumane.”

18-year-old Amy Richards took English Paper 1 just three hours after surgery to remove her appendix.

Her parents had contacted the State Examinations Commission requesting that her exam be deferred until July, but that request was refused.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran, Amy says she feels there’s a lot of pressure put on students around exam time

