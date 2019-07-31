WEXFORD TAKING IN JUST 39% OF NATIONAL AVERAGE WAGE

People in the South East earn just over half the national average wage, with Wexford being singled out as the worst off county.

The South East Economic Monitor analysed the finances of the county as well as Waterford, Carlow and Kilkenny and looked at job creation and taxation returns across a number of sectors,

Tax returns here are just 39 per cent of the national average. Waterford and Carlow are just over 50 per cent while Kilkenny fares best, at 72 per cent of the national average.

One of the reports author’s WIT’s Dr Ray Griffin says there is a lack of high quality jobs in Wexford.

He says The IDA’s regional strategy is not reflected here.

