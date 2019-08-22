41 pubs have closed in County Wexford since 2005.

That’s according to new figures released today which also show that 1,535 bars have shut their doors for the last time in Ireland over a 13 year period.

Before the crash, there were 297 registered pubs in Wexford while the latest count has that number at 256.

County Cork has seen 313 bars close down while only 3 shut up shop in County Wicklow.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland said the majority of the decline is centred in rural areas and that the figures are hugely worrying.

