47 PEOPLE ACCESSED EMERGENCY ACCOMMODATION IN WEXFORD IN JUNE

Focus Ireland says it’s time the Government reviews its policy on homelessness as not enough is being done to tackle the problem.

It has welcomed the small drop in the homeless figures for June, which saw 81 less people accessing emergency accommodation.

47 people accessed emergency accommodation in Wexford with 135 adults registered as homeless across the South East for that month.

But the charity says the overall homeless trend has shot up by 28 percent in the last two years.

Focus Ireland spokesperson, Roughan McNamara, says the decision to re-classify some homeless families from official figures also needs to be looked at.

