BAI COMPLAINT SETS WEXFORD ELECTION CANDIDATES ON A COLLISION COURSE

Wexford by election fever may be hotting up.

It has emerged a complaint has been made to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland after two Fine Gael candidates for the general election featured on a discussion on Brexit on Ireland AM on Virgin Media.

One of the persons involved was Wexford candidate Verona Murphy who was invited on in her capacity as the President of the Irish Road Haulage Association.

She was joined by Fine Gael senator Neale Richmond but Ms Murphy’s candidacy in Wexford was never mentioned.

Fianna Fail councillor Malcolm Byrne made the complaint to the BAI and is himself an election hopeful in the up coming Wexford by election.

He claimed the programme was politically imbalanced.

Fianna Fail councillor Lisa Chambers is the party’s candidate whenever the byelection is called.

Virgin Media said they were satisfied with their handling of the situation and Ms Murphy commented that it was up to the station to announce her candidacy.

