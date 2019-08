British Cabinet Ministers have rejected claims that the suspension of Parliament is to stop MPs from trying to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

There’s been a major backlash to Boris Johnson’s move, which he insists is so he can set out new Government policies.

More than a million people have signed a petition calling for him to revoke his decision, while thousands are out protesting.

Commons leader Jacob-Rees Mogg says it’s all an overreaction.

