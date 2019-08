The opposition is demanding assurances from the Finance Minister over the appointment of a new governor of the Central Bank.

Gabriel Makhlouf is due to take up the position next month.

Yesterday, he admitted that as New Zealand’s treasury secretary, he could have handled a budget leak controversy in the country, more clearly.

Labour Leader, Brendan Howlin, says Minister Pascal Donohoe needs to address concerns raised by the appointment

