Climate experts say in order to save our planet, we need to change the way we use our land.

A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says resources are under growing pressure from humans, and we need to improve the way forests are managed and food is grown.

Our food system already creates a third of greenhouse gas emissions.

Jim Skea was among those who worked on the report, and says changing our food intake would help.

