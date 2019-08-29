CLIMATE CHANGE TO LEAD TO TWICE AS MANY EXTREME FLOODS – REPORT

Extreme weather events are expected to happen twice as often in Ireland because of climate change.

A new report by a group of scientists in Maynooth University has found countries in north-western Europe, including Ireland, will be worst hit by severe flooding.

With the possibility of increased flooding in the future, more homes may face insurance hikes or face the impossibility of getting insurance.

Paul Kavanagh, insurance broker and managing director of McCarthy Insurance Group, says action is needed for properties who cannot get flood cover in low lying areas.

