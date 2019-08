A primary school in Co. Wicklow is trying to tackle cyber-bullying, by banning the use of smartphones.

St. Cronan’s boys’ national school in Bray says the decision was made, after more than 90 percent of parents voted for it to happen.

With pupils returning to school following their summer break today, basic mobile phones for calls and texts are still permitted.

Principal Maeve Tierney, says it is about keeping young people safe.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email