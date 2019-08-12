DISEASE HITS RABBITS AND HARES

A disease which is fatal in rabbits and hares has been confirmed in County Wexford

The disease which is not contractable by humans was first noticed in domestic rabbits last year and its the first of its type in Ireland

Known as RHD or Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease it causes death within a few days with swollen eyelids and bleeding from the eyes and mouth

The Department of Agrculture has confirmed that a hare was found positive with the disease in County Wexford last week

Granting of licences to coursing clubs have been suspended as a result

