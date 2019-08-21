EUROPEAN AFFAIRS MINISTER CALLS ON BORIS TO ENGAGE WITH THE EU

The Minister for European Affairs is urging Boris Johnson to “realistically engage” with the EU Commission and leaders this week.

The British Prime Minister is traveling to both Berlin and Paris before this weekend’s G7 summit.

In a letter, Mr. Johnson reiterated his opposition to the backstop, saying he will not support any withdrawal agreement that includes it.

That was shut down by the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, who said the backstop is there “unless and until an alternative is found.”

Minister Helen McEntee says we need to protect our own interests.

