FARMERS REMAIN ON THE PICKET LINES AT SLANEY FOODS IN CLOHAMON

Slaney Foods in Clohamon is one of the plants still affected by a protest by farmers over the price paid by processors for their animals.

Protests remain outside a number of meat processing plants today, despite yesterday’s High Court injunction.

The ongoing beef dispute is primarily over the prices but farmers did get some concessions following a fortnight of talks recently.

Pat O’Toole from the Irish Farmers Journal says protesting farmers will need to tread lightly now that the courts are involved.

