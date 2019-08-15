FIRST ROUND CAO OFFERS OUT FOR THOUSANDS OF WEXFORD STUDENTS TODAY

Students receiving their first round CAO offers later today are being urged to treat it as the only one they get.

Thousands will be able to log on to the CAO’s website from 2pm and find out if they’re successful in getting their preferred course.

The offers are being issued earlier this year after the High Court last year ruled in favour of a Wexford student that the existing appeals process was unfair and not fit for purpose.

Guidance Councillor Jane Byrne says there are a number of things student’s should look out for this afternoon.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email