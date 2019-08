Farmers are protesting outside Slaney Foods in Clohamon and meat factories nationwide over the collapse in cattle prices over recent months.

The protests began yesterday and are organised by the Beef Plan movement who claim they are in it for the long haul as beef producers have hit rock bottom.

Gardai had to be called to Slaney Foods during the protest yesterday evening as some tried to force their way through the protest line.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email