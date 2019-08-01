GARDAI HAVE NAMES FOR THOSE THEY BELIEVE WERE INVOLVED IN THE COURTOWN ATTACK

Gardaí have established the names of some of the teenage boys they want to interview over the alleged rape of a girl and the sexual assault of two others in Courtown at the weekend

A manhunt continues for up to five boys who are suspected of being involved in the alleged sex attacks

No arrests have been made yet however gardaí have visited locations in Kilkenny and Waterford cities as part of their probe yesterday.

Investigators have established the names of some of the teenage boys they want to interview about the incident.

However there are fears that those involved are being shielded by more senior adults or that they may have already left the region.

Gardaí believe around 15 people were present when the alleged attack happened.

