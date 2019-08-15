GARDAI INVESTIGATING ABUSIVE SCAM PHONE CALLS

People are being warned of a number of phone calls of a threatening nature which have been received in recent days

One woman from Wexford told South East Radio’s Morning Mix of how she was pestered over the phone yesterday to give the caller her credit card details.

Ann was called 5 times from an unknown number yesterday morning but she was advised by the Gardai to take the phone off the hook.

Ann says she was abused by the person on the other end of the phone after refusing to give over her details.

Gardai are investigating and are asking the public to make note of any strange phone calls as they may be similar scams.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email