GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO ACKNOWLEDGE THE PROBLEM OF GAMBLING IN IRISH SOCIETY

The State has yet to acknowledge the extent of problem gambling in the country, according to a leading expert.

New figures show the numbers receiving treatment for the issue has reached record levels.

The Irish Times reports more than 250 people were treated in 2018 and that figure is likely to be matched this year.

Gambling’s considered a problem substance in Ireland and the Health Research Board records the figures.

However, CEO of Problem Gambling Ireland, Barry Grant says the Government is failing to address issue.

