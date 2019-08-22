HOSPITALITY AWARDS TICKETS SOLD OUT

Tickets are now sold out for this years South East Radio Hospitality Awards.

You have voted and the independent panel of expert judges in each category have picked the winners!

Our black tie ball takes place on Monday 9th September in the Amber Springs Hotel, Gorey.

These awards are all about celebrating the very best of hospitality throughout County Wexford.

We honour those venues that go the extra mile to serve the very best food, provide an excellent service, memorable experiences and value for money.

The South East Radio Hospitality Awards supported by Wexford County Council are extra special as our listeners have voted for you, their favourites. From their votes, a shortlist of finalists were visited by a member of our independent judging panel and we now await their decision.

The very best of luck to all in the South East Radio Hospitality Awards, supported by Wexford County Council.

If you have any queries please phone Ann on 087-2061135.

