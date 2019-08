The leader of the Labour Party says the Government needs to ramp up its no deal Brexit preparations.

Brendan Howlin says he’s been calling for discussions with the EU about the level of support available to Ireland in the event of no deal.

He’s welcoming Jeremy Corbyn’s initiative to hold a no confidence vote in the British government and become a ‘temporary’ prime minister in order to prevent a crash out Brexit.

