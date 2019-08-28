IRISH PRIDE WORKERS VOTE TO GO ON STRIKE OVER UNION RECOGNITION

Up to 60 workers at Irish Pride in Taghmon County Wexford have voted to take strike action in a row over union recognition.

The vote was 97% to 3% in favour after the union claims that management failed to abide by a Labour Court recommendation to recognise SIPTU as the chosen representative organisation.

The SIPTU organiser is Terry Bryan.

He says the resolution is simple if the company accept the recommendation of the Labour Court but as things stand, they are far from solving the problem.

