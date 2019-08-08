JOB LOSSES AT FACTORIES ANNOUNCED AS BEEF PLAN MOVEMENT PROTESTS CONTINUE

The IFA is calling for an immediate solution to the dispute that’s led to hundreds of job-losses.

Dawn Meats has temporarily laid off staff at three of its factories, with 150 let go at the plant on the Kilkenny/Waterford border.

Meanwhile South East Radio understands that some workers in Slaney Foods in Clohamon didn’t report for work this morning.

It’s due to the Beef Plan Movement’s ongoing protests at meat factories, which have caused major disruption.

Farmers are angry about the low prices they’re getting for their animals.

Chairman of Wexford IFA livestock committee JJ Kavanagh says the longer the dispute goes on, the bigger the impact on beef farmers.

