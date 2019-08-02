KERRY STAR PAUL GALVIN NAMED NEW WEXFORD FOOTBALL MANAGER

It has just been confirmed the second celebrity is to come to Wexford as a team manager

Former Kerry great and fashion icon Paul Galvin is set to be confirmed as the new Wexford football manager subject to ratification at the County Board meeting next month.

Galvin has quite the trophy cabinet having been involved with the Kerry senior team for 12 years winning 7 Munster titles and 4 All Irelands.

His backroom team will be confirmed subject to his ratification at the Wexford County Board meeting in early September.

So now Wexford has two of the most prominent sports celebrities in the country as GAA team managers Davy Fitzgerald in hurling and Paul Galvin in football

