A Wexford woman is set to make history tonight as part of the first all-female refereeing team to take charge of a major UEFA men’s match.

Michelle O’Neill is the assistant referee for the Super Cup Final between Liverpool and Chelsea in Istanbul.

The Enniscorthy native referees in the FAI Women’s National League and is an assistant in the SSE Airtricity League.

She was also part of the officiating team for the Women’s World Cup final in France this year.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email