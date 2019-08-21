MONEY CAN BE SAVED ON THE NATIONAL BROADBAND PLAN – RYAN

There are ways for the Government to save money on the roll out of broadband, according to the leader of the Green Party.

An Oireachtas committee report has recommended that the National Broadband Plan remain in state ownership.

It wants an expert to be appointed to assess delivering the €3 billion project through a different model.

However, Fine Gael’s warned of a five year delay if the committee’s recommendations are followed.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says measures can be taken to reduce the cost.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email