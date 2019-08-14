MORE INVESTMENT NEEDED FOR TRADE APPRENTICESHIPS – YOUTH COUNCIL

There are calls for more investment in apprenticeship programmes to deal with the growing demand for skills in the Irish economy.

It has come from the National Youth Council of Ireland in their pre-budget submission.

Latest figures show there are just 16,000 young people in the country currently in trade apprenticeships.

Of these 601 are in County Wexford which is the 8th highest in the country.

But only 2% are women which is something the National Youth Council says needs to be addressed.

