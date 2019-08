The western extension of the Enniscorthy bypass is to open this afternoon.

This is the route from the Scarawalsh roundabout to Templescoby roundabout on the N30.

It will further relieve traffic coming from New Ross going through Enniscorthy town centre.

It follows the opening of the M11 bypass of Enniscorthy, Ferns and Camolin in July while a New Ross bypass is to open later on this year.

