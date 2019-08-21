NEW HERITAGE PROJECT ON SAINTS TO PROVIDE BOOST TO FERNS DIOCESE

A new project rediscovering the heritage of the early medieval saints, St David and his pupil St Aidan is set to give an economic and tourism boost to Ferns

Its part of an EU funded initiative linking communities in Wexford and the county of Pembrokeshire in Wales.

St David is the patron saint of Wales, while St Aidan is closely associated with Wexford, and is the patron saint of the Diocese of Ferns.

This cross channel project is expected to advance economic growth across the two regions through regeneration, cultural and educational projects and business to business mentoring.

It will be officially launched in Pembrokeshire on September 24th.

