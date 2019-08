Wexford County Council have confirmed that the N30 between Enniscorthy and New Ross will open tomorrow.

The opening of this section of the M11 Enniscorthy Bypass marks the completion of the €400m project, further connecting Wexford with Dublin.

The new section of motorway goes from the roundabout at Scarawalsh to Templescoby bypassing Enniscorthy town take more New Ross traffic out of Enniscorthy.

