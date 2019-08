Danone have refused to comment on speculation of job losses at it’s Wexford Town plant.

It has been reported that 34 staff were put on short notice yesterday, with their contracts due to end on September 2nd.

The Danone Baby Nutrition facility at Maudlintown in Wexford has over 200 employees and is a manufacturer of specialised infant and toddler milks.

The company declined to comment when contacted by South East Radio News.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email