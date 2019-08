A 99 year old World War 2 veteran has become the toast of the World Tango Dancing championships in Argentina.

James McManus lives in Slievrue in South Kilkenny and was given a standing ovation for his performance on the dance floor.

Originally from Scotland of Irish parents James has been living in Wexford and Kilkenny for the past twenty five years.

The veteran who will turn 100 in January is a regular at dances in the region with his specialty being the tango.

