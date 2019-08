Farmers are continuing their protest outside Slaney Foods today in Clohamon today.

There are calls for the government to get involved in sorting out the matter.

The call has come from Independent Councillor Pat Barden who visited the protest yesterday evening and commented that beef farmers are on their knees.

News correspondent with the Irish Farmers Journal Pat O Toole say its a difficult decision time for protestors.

