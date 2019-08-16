REVIEW OF STANDARDS NEEDED AFTER DEFECTS FOUND AT ST JOSEPH’S – BYRNE

A review of standards is urgently needed in the requirements for the building of new schools.

That’s the call of Gorey Councillor Malcolm Byrne who was commenting on local primary school being one of 17 nationwide which may be delayed re-opening for the coming term due to structural issues.

Councillor Byrne says he hopes Saint Josephs Primary School will be reopen as soon as possible.

The Fianna Fail representitive also called on the Education Minister to get involved in the dispute over school bus places in the Gorey area.

A medium sized bus is needed to bring students from Killenagh and Ballygarrett into the main secondary schools in Gorey town.

Joe McHugh faced a similar situation in his own constituency Donegal last year and a solution was found

Councillor Byrne says it shows that it can be done.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email