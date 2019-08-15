RYANAIR ‘HAPPY’ TO ENTER TALKS AS PILOT STRIKE DATES ANNOUNCED

Ryanair says it’s happy to return to further talks in an effort to avert strike action next week – in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

It’s after negotiations between Ryanair and the Irish Airline Pilots Association broke down yesterday.

Ryanair’s directly employed pilots will begin a 48-hour strike next week – on Thursday 22nd and Friday the 23rd of August, but it’s not yet known how many flights will be cancelled.

The airline claims the union withdrew from talks when no progress was made on ‘unrealistic’ and ‘unimplementable’ pay proposals.

