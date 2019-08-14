SCHOOL BUS DEMAND MEANS NORTH WEXFORD STUDENTS MISS OUT

20 secondary school students living in rural North Wexford are without a school bus place for the upcoming school year.

Due to higher demand than usual, many students have missed out.

Some of the effected parents have recieved quotes of €40 per week for a private bus service.

Aisling Howard’s three children have been getting school transport to Creagh College in Gorey for the last two and half years.

They didn’t get a place this year and Aisling says it’ll have a serious impact on the family.

