ST JOSEPH’S ONE OF THE 17 SCHOOLS AFFECTED BY STRUCTURAL PROBLEMS

Structural problems have been identified at 17 school buildings one of which is in County Wexford

The schools will need temporary works in the coming weeks to ensure they are safe to reopen this month.

The effected County Wexford school is Saint Joseph’s Primary School in Gorey which already underwent remediation works last year.

Temporary measures such as scaffolding and safety fencing are being put in place in some parts of some of the schools – to make sure they are safe for pupils and staff to return to at the end of the month.

The necessary works will be carried over the summer break both next year and in 2021.

