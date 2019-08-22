WEXFORD AND WICKLOW GARDA DIVISIONS COULD BE MERGED UNDER NEW PLANS

Wexford and Wicklow Garda Divisions are expected to be merged under new governance plans being announced by the Garda Commissioner today.

Both Garda divisions were previously one before 2008.

Nationally the number of divisions are being reduced down from 28 to 19.

The number of garda regions are also being reduced from six down to four with Wexford now being part of the expanded Eastern Region comprising of ten counties.

More Gardai will be released to the front line under the changes.

Criminologist at the School of Law at the University of Limerick, Johnny Connolly says the number of administration roles in the force will also be reduced.

