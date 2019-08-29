WEXFORD BEEF PLANT OWNERS MAKE OVER 3 MILLION IN PRE-TAX PROFITS LAST YEAR

The meat and animal slaughtering business co owned by the ABP Group and Linden Foods recorded a pre tax profit of €3.12milion last year.

As reported in the Irish Independent today, the company’s two main operations are situated in County Wexford. They are Slaney Foods in Clohamon and Irish Country Meats in Camolin.

Income for the group was almost €340 milion in the twelve months up to last September.

The Wexford Beef and Lamb business is 50 50 owned by the businessman Larry Goodman’s ABP Group and the Northern Ireland based Linden Foods.

