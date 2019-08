College-run student accommodation has increased by €777 this academic year.

New research from Zurich shows it now costs over €4,200 a year to rent a student room in Ireland.

Tom Redmond – who is from Wexford and a student in UCC – went to a viewing of a house in Cork yesterday.

Around 40 people lined the path to view the two bedroom house which cost €1,100 a month.

With prices so high, Tom says he’s running out of options and may be forced to travel from further afield.

