40 FARMERS REMAIN ON THE PICKET LINE IN CLOHAMON

Cattle farmers are continuing their round the clock picket of the Slaney Food premises in Clohamon after a meeting yesterday failed to make much progress.

The meeting lasted for a number of hours between Slaney management and a number of farmers who are on the protest there.

Around forty farmers are manning the picket line on an ongoing basis with that number swelling at different times during the day.

If there is no progress on at least some of their seven demands they say they are in for the long haul.

