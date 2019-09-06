48TH WEXFORD RALLY TO BRING PETROLHEADS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD TO THE SOUTH EAST

The annual special stages car rally takes place in Wexford this weekend.

The event has now become a regular on the racing calendar for rallying enthusiasts and attracts huge following annually.

A number of roads will be closed for the staging of the event.

Chairman of the organing committee of Wexford Rally is David Busher.

He says participants will come from as far as the United States and Australia to take part in the 48th running of the race.

We will have updates from both days events on the South East Radio Sport bulletins throughout the weekend as well as a roundup of the racing on the Saturday and Sunday Sports Hours.

