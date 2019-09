300 homes have been repossessed in the past year Nationwide as a result of mortgage difficulty.

In Wexford there are in excess of 60 court proceedings against home owners with arrears issues.

5 repossessions have been granted within the past year.

Gerry O Boyle from the Land League says the County Sheriff also has the power to enforce a repossession order and that could take years.

