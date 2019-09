Garda overtime has been severely cut for the rest of the year.

In a directive from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, overtime will only be available for specific security operations, but only with the prior approval of the relevant Assistant Commissioner.

The ban has come into effect today.

Commissioner Harris has previously said the force is experiencing budgetary pressures.

But Labour party leader, Brendan Howlin says cutting Garda overtime is not sustainable

