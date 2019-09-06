BIG NAMES GALORE AS LEO AND MICHAEL TO SPEAK AT KENNEDY SUMMER SCHOOL

Both the Taoiseach and the Fianna Fail leader are in County Wexford today as part of the Kennedy Summer School in New Ross.

Micheal Martin is the special guest at the speakers lunch in the Kennedy Arboretum while the Taoiseach will address delegates at the Summer School in Saint Michaels Theatre in New Ross this evening.

The event got underway yesterday and concludes tomorrow evening with a number of high profile politicians, sportspeople and celebrities taking part as part of a celebration of Irish American culture and life.

