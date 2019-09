The sale of the Dun Mhuire Theatre is expected in the coming week.

The venue on South Main Street has been at the heart of Wexford Town culture and entertaniment for the past fifty years.

It is owned by the Parish of Wexford and is being sold to Wexford County Council who plan to use the site as part of redevelopment works in the South Main Street Crescent Quay area.

Groups who use the facility have expressed concern about alternative arrangements being made for their activities.

